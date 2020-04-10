Home

Dorothy K. Parramore passed away on April 7, 2020. She lived a long and happy life. She graduated
Clermont High School in 1946 and The University of Florida in 1956. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Matthew H. Parramore; granddaughter, Ashley Kip Culpepper; and many wonderful friends.
She leaves three children, Linda Parramore Culpepper (husband J.C.), David Matthew Parramore (wife Amy Watlington) and Roger Kent Parramore; one grandson; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was of the Baptist faith and requested no service be held.
Please visit www.forestlawnhendersonville.com for online condolences.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
