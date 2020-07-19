Dorothy Marie Higgins Zelechowski, lovingly referred to as Grandot, transitioned from this life on June 29, 2020, at the age of 87. She was an avid reader and had the mind and intellect of a scholar.

Dorothy worked hard to become the executive secretary to the President of Purolator Courier. She spent her free time volunteering and was active as a lector in multiple parishes.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, John and four sisters. She is survived by her sister, Alice; three children, Chris, Jean and Susan; their spouses; eight grandchildren; one great-grandson; numerous nieces and nephews; and her loving cat, Daisy.

To the world, her everlasting words are, "God Bless".



