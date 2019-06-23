|
Dorothy Mary Marks, 99, of Hendersonville, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at her home.
A native of Queens, New York, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Agnes Oberle. She is also preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, William B. Marks, Jr., who died in 2004; and her only child Robert Marks who died in 1995.
Dorothy was a graduate of Richmond High School and Brown Business College. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church; and volunteered for 24 years at Pardee Hospital.
She is survived by a daughter-in-law, Diane Marks; and two granddaughters, Lesley-Anne Marks and Samantha (Jason) Smith.
A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Roberto Perez, OFM Cap. officiating. Burial will follow at Shepherd Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made in Dorothy's name to: Interfaith Assistance Ministries, PO Box 2562, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
An online register book is available by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from June 23 to June 24, 2019