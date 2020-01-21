Home

Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Douglas Eugene Heaton

Douglas Eugene Heaton Obituary
HENDERSONVILLE- Douglas Eugene Heaton, 81, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Heaton was born in Henderson County to the late Charles and Retha Eliza Pruitt Heaton. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Pittillo Heaton; a brother, Charles Heaton and a sister, Helen Camp.
Douglas enjoyed bowling, fishing, and loved spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by three daughters; Gloria Heaton, Teresa Heaton Blythe (Cote) and Alisa Dean (Buddy); three sons, Terry Heaton, Gene Sizemore and Dewayne Sizemore; one brother, Arnold Heaton (Janelle) and one sister, Beatrice Camp; thirteen grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Living Savior Lutheran Church, 301 Overlook Road in Asheville with Rev. Caleb Kurbis officiating with a private family viewing from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the Church. Burial will follow at Berea Baptist Church Cemetery, 626 Berea Church Road, Hendersonville, NC 28739.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Living Savior Lutheran Church or to Berea Baptist Church.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and an online memorial register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
