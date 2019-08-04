|
Doyce Durham, 90, entered into his heavenly home Friday, August 2, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Columbus, NC, he was son of the late Archie and Dovie Durham. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Harold Durham.
A graduate of Flat Rock High School, Doyce was employed by Cranston Print Works where he retired as superintendent. He was also a lifelong member of Blue Ridge Fire Department. A proud veteran of the US Army, Doyce served his country during the Korean War. He enjoyed water skiing and NASCAR.
Doyce, affectionately known as "Poppa Doe," is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Jauhnell; son, Dwayne Durham (Shea) of Hendersonville; daughter, Rená D. Johnson (Richard) of Flat Rock; brother, Robert Durham (Alda), and sister, Margie Capps; grandson, Cole Pittillo, all of Flat Rock; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 pm Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Hendersonville Presbyterian Church. Rev. Eric Gash, Rev. Molly Garrett and Rev. Dwayne Durham will officiate. A celebration reception will follow the service in the church fellowship hall.
Memorials may be made to the Blue Ridge Humane Society, 88 Centipede Lane, Hendersonville, NC 28792.
Published in The Times-News on Aug. 4, 2019