FLAT ROCK, NC- Rev. Dudley Gallelio "D.G." Jackson, 94, of Flat Rock, NC went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Sunnybrook Assisted Living.
He was a native and lifelong resident of Henderson County and was preceded in death by his parents, Dudley Gallelio Jackson Sr. and Essie King Jackson and a son, Gladston Jackson.
He went to Dana School, was a carpenter by trade and enjoyed cabinetry.
He was a Baptist Preacher who preached in several churches around Henderson County and South Carolina.
D.G. was a US Army veteran serving in WWII in the Battle of the Bulge.
He is survived by his loving wife of 75 years, Charlotte Hill Jackson; four sons, Gerald Jackson (Linda) of Columbia, SC, Adrian Jackson (Dianne) of Lake Wateree, SC, Robert Jackson of Columbia, SC, Reginald Jackson (Sue) of Flat Rock; a daughter, Gloria Jackson Rigsby (Lewis) of Pensacola, FL; 15 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 4th at Chapel In The Pines of Jackson Funeral Service with Rev. Doug Carroll officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with military honors conducted by the Henderson County Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service in the chapel.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family atwww.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019