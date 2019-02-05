Home

Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5220
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC
Earl R. Jones, 69, of Hendersonville went to be with the Lord and Judith Monday, February 4, 2019 at Advent Health.
A native and lifelong resident of Henderson County, he was the son of the late Ted and Eula Jones. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Judith A. Hardin Jones, who died in 2012, and by his brother, Alvin Jones.
Earl was an avid fisherman who also loved watching football games. He attended Piney Grove Baptist Church in Saluda. Earl was a loving father and grandfather who will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.
He is survived by his three daughters, one son, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two sisters, two brothers and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 PM Friday, February 8, 2019 in the Chapel of Shuler Funeral Home. The Reverends James M. Shields and Eddie Conard will officiate. Burial at Jones Cemetery will follow the service. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM Friday in the chapel.
To offer online condolences, please visit www.shulerfuneralhome.com. Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019
