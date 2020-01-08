Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
538 Tracy Grove Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 692-9188
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl Smith Obituary
Earl Smith, Agricultural Extension Agent, Army Sergeant, and Christian father/mentor passed away Saturday afternoon. Honoring his wishes, the family will have a private time of remembrance later this week.
Memorials may be made: Carson Earl Smith Scholarship Fund, College Park Baptist Church, 1701 Polo Road, Winston-Salem, 27106. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, and former youth.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.forestlawnhendersonville.com
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Lawn Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -