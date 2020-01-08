|
Earl Smith, Agricultural Extension Agent, Army Sergeant, and Christian father/mentor passed away Saturday afternoon. Honoring his wishes, the family will have a private time of remembrance later this week.
Memorials may be made: Carson Earl Smith Scholarship Fund, College Park Baptist Church, 1701 Polo Road, Winston-Salem, 27106. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, and former youth.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.forestlawnhendersonville.com
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020