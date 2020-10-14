Earl "Orbin" Southern, 72, of Saluda, passed away October 12, 2020. He was born July 9,1948.

He enjoyed working, gardening, hunting, fishing and holding his grandbabies and great-grandbabies. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Woodrow and Myrtle Whitaker Southern and grandson, Jacob Tyler. He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Davis Southern of 54 years. Three children, Susan Lollis (Allen), Anna Messer (Anthony), Earl Southern Jr (Mandy). Five grandchildren, Clay Chambers, Samantha Chambers, Allie Hipps (Colton), Adam Messer, Kensie Southern. Five great-grandchildren. Lydia, Sarah and Caleb Hipps. Aliyah and Madi Gentry.

Roseboro Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Services will be held on Thursday October 15, 2020 at Macedonia Baptist Church Saluda NC.

Visitation 1-2pm. Graveside Service 2pm.



