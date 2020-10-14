1/
Earl Southern
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl "Orbin" Southern, 72, of Saluda, passed away October 12, 2020. He was born July 9,1948.
He enjoyed working, gardening, hunting, fishing and holding his grandbabies and great-grandbabies. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Woodrow and Myrtle Whitaker Southern and grandson, Jacob Tyler. He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Davis Southern of 54 years. Three children, Susan Lollis (Allen), Anna Messer (Anthony), Earl Southern Jr (Mandy). Five grandchildren, Clay Chambers, Samantha Chambers, Allie Hipps (Colton), Adam Messer, Kensie Southern. Five great-grandchildren. Lydia, Sarah and Caleb Hipps. Aliyah and Madi Gentry.
Roseboro Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
Services will be held on Thursday October 15, 2020 at Macedonia Baptist Church Saluda NC.
Visitation 1-2pm. Graveside Service 2pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved