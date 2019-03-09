|
|
Edgar V. "Ed" Safrit, Jr., 83, of Hendersonville, passed away Friday, March 1, at the Elizabeth House. A native of Salisbury, NC, he was a son of the late Ed and Hazel Safrit and was also preceded in death by a brother, Dan Safrit. He had lived in Port Washington, NY and St. Louis, MO prior to moving to Henderson County. He received his Bachelor of Science in Engineering from NC State University and his MBA from St. Louis University. He had also served in the U.S. Army.
Mr. Safrit is survived by his wife of 54 years, Trully Safrit; two children, Julie Safrit Minton and her husband Blair Minton of Charlotte, NC and Boyd T. Safrit and his wife Stephanie Safrit of Charlotte, NC; three grandchildren, Alex Minton, Rosemary Quinn Minton and Aaron Edgar Safrit; a brother, Lt. Col. David Safrit, USAF, Ret. and his wife Barbara Safrit of Winston Salem and a sister in-law, Rachel Safrit of Salisbury, NC.
A celebration of Ed's life will be held 11 AM Saturday, March 23, at Dry Falls Brewery, 425 Kanuga Rd. Hendersonville, NC. The family will receive guests at the brewery following the service until 1 pm. Donations in Ed's memory may be made to the charity of one's choice.
To offer condolences online please visit www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019