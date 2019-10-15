|
FLAT ROCK, NC- Edith Adkins Goodman, 95, of Flat Rock, NC passed away peacefully and went to be with her lord on Monday morning, October 14, 2019. Edith was preceded in death by her husband, James Robert Goodman in 1988.
Edith grew up in the 1920's in the coal country of Wise County, Virginia. She was the daughter of Toy Adkins and Alma Yates of Dickenson County, Va. Edith's father and mother passed away when she was young and she was raised by a community of friends and family. She had four siblings all of which have preceded her in death.
Edith attended Berea College in Berea, Kentucky and graduated in 1950 with a degree in nursing. After graduating she moved to Johnson City, Tennessee and began working at the VA hospital. While in Johnson City Edith was involved in church and in a Community Club where she met her future husband James Goodman. James was a widower with eight children from his first marriage. Edith and James were married on December on 5, 1953. They soon expanded the Goodman clan with the arrival of three more children of their own. Edith was a dedicated and loving mother to her sons with James and to her step-children. Her stepdaughter-in-law, Lucille Goodman became a great help to her in her new life as a mother and stepmother to 11 children.
Edith and James moved from Johnson City to Sullivan Gardens, TN near Kingsport in 1958. In Kingsport Edith was involved in church and continued nursing in the community.
Edith moved to Flat Rock, NC in 1972 when her husband retired. There Edith's youngest children finished their education and Edith became a member of East Flat Rock First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years. She enjoyed crafts, crochet, sewing and quilting.
Edith is survived by five children, Steve Goodman of Raleigh, NC, Darryl Goodman of Flat Rock, NC, Dallas Goodman of Marshall, NC; and stepchildren, Ruby Clark of Johnson City, TN and Edna Crawford of Kingsport, TN; grandchildren, Michael, David, Courtenay, Chelsea and Randy Goodman; and Cory Cox; numerous great-grandchildren and great, great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Jackson Funeral Service Wednesday, October 16th from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. There will be a private graveside service.
Flowers are great or memorial donations may be made to Berea College, CPO 2216, Berea, KY 40404 or online at Berea.edu.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019