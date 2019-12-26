|
Edith Fisher Nelson, 76, of Hendersonville went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, December 25, 2019. A native and lifelong resident of Henderson County, Edith was a daughter of the late John U. and Wanda Pace Fisher. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Roberta Pelham. Edith attended Bob's Creek Baptist Church.
Survivors include her loving husband of fifty-five years, Donald Nelson; two daughters, Stephanie Maskell and her husband Don, Keely Moss and her husband Tommy; a son, Matthew Nelson and his wife Coire; thirteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren; a sister, Bernice O'Shields and her husband Bert; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Dr. Dale Holloway officiating.
Memorials may be made to Bob's Creek Baptist Church Building Fund, 1717 Bob's Creek Road, Zirconia, NC 29790.
Published in The Times-News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019