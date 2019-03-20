|
East Flat Rock, NC- Edith Hill Ross, 94, of East Flat Rock, went to be with the Lord and her family on March 15, 2019 at Carolina Village following a short illness.
She was a native of Henderson County and lived in East Flat Rock most all of her life.
Edith was a graduate from Flat Rock High in 1942. She also graduated from Blanton's Business College in 1953.
She was married to Ronald W. Ross who preceded her in death in 1981. She was the daughter of the late Samuel P. Hill and Ednal Pace Hill and was also preceded in death by one sister and six brothers. She had a strong faith and relationship with the Lord and was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church East Flat Rock.
She was employed with Eifords Department Store for 13 years and in 1957 began her career at General Electric where she worked for 34 years.
Edith was a great cook, loved to travel and be with people. She was always selfless, an encourager and great listener to those around her, had a positive outlook on life, had great wisdom and advice and was a great comfort to be around.
Edith was a very loving and devoted mother and grandmother. Her granddaughter, Donna was the love of her life as well as her great granddaughter, Annalyn.
Survivors include her daughter, Patsy Ross Jones and husband Donald N. Jones of East Flat Rock; her granddaughter, Donna Jones Hord and husband Andrew of East Flat Rock; her great granddaughter, Annalyn Victoria Hord; her sister, June Morgan and husband Perry of Hendersonville; her brother, Jack Hill and wife Margaret Ann of Etowah, many nieces, nephews and many great caregivers at Carolina Village.
A celebration of life service will be held 2:30 PM Sunday March 24th at First Baptist Church East Flat ock with Rev. Tom Burke and Rev. Brent Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall. A private burial was held earlier.
The family would like to express their appreciation to all the staff of Carolina Village for their love and care for Edith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church East Flat Rock Building and Grounds, PO Box 305, East Flat Rock, NC 28726.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019