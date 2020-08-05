Edmond Morris Walker traveled to his heavenly home on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. He was born on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 1931, to Marion L. and Ida Kate Walker. He graduated from Hendersonville High School in 1949 and attended Warren Wilson (then known as a ""farm school"") and Mars Hill College.
He married the love of his life, Barbara Exene Phillips in 1949, and they enjoyed 62 blessed years together until her death in 2014. They had four children (Brenda Gorsuch, husband Jeffery; Barbara Walker; Lou Anne O'Hara, husband Patrick; and Phillip Walker, wife Patricia).
Other survivors include seven grandchildren (Stephanie Parker, husband Shawn); Caitilin O'Hara; Rachel Hydrick, husband Eric; James Gorsuch, wife Molly; Candace Steed, husband Spencer; Edmond Walker; and Johnathan Walker); five great grandchildren (Abby and Roman Parker, Ethan and Rylee Anne Hydrick, and Lucas Steed); his sister-in-law Evelyn Bond (husband Scott) and their son Eric (wife Zulema); his niece, Jeanne Lawson (husband Brad); and nephews Ed Newsom (wife Donna) and Lee Newsom (wife Lori).
In addition to his parents, wife, and grandson, Casey Dale Walker, he was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Newsom, and his brother, James Walker.
Ed volunteered to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and worked from 1953 to 1999 at Walker Hardware Co. in Hendersonville. He served as president and manager from 1960 to 1987. He invested his time in a number of other ways, including service as a director of the Hendersonville Merchants Association and as an active member of the Hendersonville Lions Club for 30 years, serving as president in 1972.
President Lyndon Johnson appointed him to the N.C. Advisory Committee of the Small Business Administration for two terms, and he was appointed by N.C. Gov. Bob Scott to the founding board of directors of Blue Ridge Community College.
He was an early member of the Henderson County Recreation Commission at the creation of Jackson Park and was a founder and sustaining member of High Vista Country Club for more than 20 years. After his retirement Ed spent more than three years driving the elderly and disabled for Apple Country Transportation.
A devout Christian, Ed served as Sunday School director and deacon at First Baptist Church of Hendersonville. Subsequently, he was an active member and deacon at French Broad Baptist Church for more than two decades. During his later years he loved and belonged to Reformation Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon.
For many years Ed loved and followed the sport of quail hunting with pointing dogs. He kept bird dogs and loved to write of his experiences. Some of his stories were published in sporting magazines. He enjoyed playing golf and tennis.
His family would like to thank the director and staff at The Landings of Mills River for the love, care and compassion they showed Ed during the past two years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Reformation Presbyterian Church, 120 Seventh Ave. W., Hendersonville, N.C. 28792.
A graveside service will be held at Oakdale Cemetery in Hendersonville at 11 a.m. Friday. The Rev. Matt Lucas will officiate. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of all arrangements. An online register book for family and friends Is available by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.