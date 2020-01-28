|
Edmond Ricky Barkley, 63, of Hendersonville passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Greenville Memorial Hospital. A native and lifelong resident of Henderson County he was a son of Beatrice Pratt and the late Edmond Christopher Barkley.
He was a truck driver for many years and enjoyed riding Harley Davidson motorcycles.
He is survived by his mother, Beatrice; daughter Viola Britt of Hendersonville; son, David Barkley of Hendersonville; brothers, Eddie Barkley of South Carolina, Joey Pratt of Hendersonville; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and one nephew.
A funeral service will be held at 2pm on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Dana Baptist Church with Reverend Dan Blackwell officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-2pm at the church, prior to the service. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.forestlawnhendersonville.com
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020