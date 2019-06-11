|
Edward O'dean Edmonds, 63, of Hendersonville passed away at his residence on Monday, June 3, 2019. He was born in Asheville to the late Frank and Zelda Mae Davis Mathis. He was a longtime employee of Lassonde Pappas and loved to fish, hunt, and work on cars. In addition to his parents, O'dean is preceded in death by his siblings, Roger Edmonds, Nehemiah Edmonds, Philipa Mathis, Carmlee Mathis, Dennis Mathis, Juanita Lanning, and Patricia Baldwin.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 24 years, Brenda Brotherton Edmonds; daughter, Kayla Edmonds; sisters, Carolyn Davis of Morganton, Barbara Kilby of Waynesville, Susan Dixon of Fletcher, Phyllis Metcalf of Fletcher, and Frankie Covington of Saluda; in-laws, Peggy Barr of Hendersonville, Glenda Nissan of Morganton, Mary Walker of Morganton, Frances Barr of Granite Falls, and Johnny Brotherton of Liberty NC; honorary daughters, Tiffany Benfield and Maranda Mattox; honorary granddaughters, Adaline Mattox, Natasha Hoxit and Josie Mattox; his honorary brother, George Marler; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at the Salvation Army, 239 3rd Avenue East, Hendersonville, NC 28792 at 2pm on Saturday, June 15, 2019 with Pastor Dylan Justus officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from June 11 to June 12, 2019