Edwin Blaauw, Jr. lived a long, full life and died peacefully on May 9, 2019, at the age of 92. He was born to the late Ruth and Edwin Blaauw, Sr. on Staten Island, NY, on February 6, 1927. He married Monica Bartko in 1953 and had 4 children: William, Susan, Cathryn and Ruthann. He is survived by his four children and their spouses: William Blaauw and Rob Conzett; Susan and David Pearce; Cathryn and Mark Raines; Ruthann and Darrell Royal. He had five grandchildren who each held a special place in his heart: Christopher, Emily, Thomas, Matthew and Anna. He is also survived by his brother, William and nephews, Robert and John Blaauw, and by Helen McNamara, his partner in later life for more than 20 years.
Edwin found the balance in life that so many of us strive for – it was rich with love, family, career, travel and service. He grew up on Staten Island, NY, worked, married and raised his family in Baldwin, NY, retired to Hendersonville, and spent his last 2 years in Winston-Salem. In each place he called "home" Edwin was loved by many.
"Well done, good and faithful servant…Enter into the joy of your lord." (Matthew 25:23)
A private service will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Wagner Fund, Wagner College, One Campus Road, Staten Island, NY 10301, or to Friends of the Hendersonville Public Library, 301 N. Washington Street, Hendersonville, NC 28739.
Published in The Times-News on May 19, 2019