|
|
MARION, NC- Edwin Simon Karrer, Jr. was born February 18, 1930 and was 89 years of age. He peacefully passed away with God's grace on June 30 th, 2019. He was preceded by his beloved wife, Suzanne Marie Karrer. They were married for 60 years. He was a loving Father of Karen Barnes (Jonathan), Kim Robinson (Gary), Kurt Karrer (Mary), and Karl Karrer (Wanda). Proud grandfather to Christopher, Cory, Rachel, Shannon, Travis, Todd, Mitchel, and great-grandchildren. A graduate of Kettering University/GMI Institute of Technology in Flint, MI with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. He was a mentor, and trailblazer and could light up a room with his charisma, magnetic personality, and strength of character.
Ed was a resident of North Carolina for over 32 years. He loved the mountains, his beloved dog, Sammy, sailing, swimming, and travel. He attended St. Barnabas Catholic Church in Arden, NC, and was a steward for the Lord. He was the family's True North. His bright, funny light will be missed but is now shining on us as our guardian angel.
Ed is survived by James Hensel and family. Preceded in death by his mother, Marie Karrer-Just, father, Edwin Simon Karrer, Sr., Marilyn D. Lynch (John), and Marilyn Lawrence (Jerry).
The family will be scheduling a date for an intimate Celebration of Life Service, and burial with family and friends in Indiana. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his memory to Four Season Hospice – Elizabeth House, 571 S. Allen Rd., Flat Rock, NC 28731 or to Meals on Wheels of Henderson County, 105 King Creek Blvd, Hendersonville, NC 2872.
Kirksey Funeral Home of Marion is honored to be serving the family.
Published in The Times-News from July 18 to July 19, 2019