Mrs. Effie Irene Roper, 83 of Hendersonville, passed away Friday November 6, 2020 at her residence. She was born June 29, 1937 in Hendersonville to the late Robert and Birdell Parris. A lifelong resident of Hendersonville, she graduated from Flat Rock High School. She retired from General Electric after 37 years of faithful service. Effie attended Valley Hill Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ralph "R.L" Roper.

Left to cherish her memory is her son Michael Roper; brothers Nathan Parris, Grady Parris, Clarence Parris, Donald Parris, Fred Parris, Hugh Parris, Ray Parris, and Walter Parris; sisters Melba Gordon, Iris Pack, Evileen Norwood, and Rita Justus; grandchildren Miranda House and Chris Roper, and a host of other relatives and friends.

The Roper family will hold a private ceremony honoring the life of Mrs. Effie Irene Roper.

Hart Funeral Service of Asheville is serving the family.





