Eileen Bernadette Warren of Horse Shoe, died on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Elizabeth House. She was born in New York, New York a daughter of the late Thomas & Gertrude Frawley. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Robert L. Warren in 2006; four brothers; and six sisters.
She enjoyed taking care of her family over the years in her numerous roles as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church and volunteered for Bounty of Bethlehem. She loved big band music and was almost a Rockette.
She is survived by two daughters: Kathleen Warren, Barbara Zeger and her husband Steven Zeger, M.D.; three grandchildren: Deborah D. Zeger, Allison Schackel, Sandra B. Levitt; and a grand son-in-law, Eric Schackel; and is preceded in death by Sandra's husband, Adam Levitt.
A Mass of the resurrection will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Praveen Kumar Turaka, OFM Cap. officiating. Burial will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Mrs. Warren's memory to Four Seasons Foundation, 221 N. Main Street, Hendersonville, NC, 28792.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019