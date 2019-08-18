|
Sept. 25, 1951 ~ Aug. 16, 2019
Peacefully holding her children's hands as she took her last breath, Elaine Dunlavey Haddad, 67, passed away Friday at the Brian Center of Hendersonville, NC. Elaine was born at Ft. Devens, in Ayer, Massachusetts and adopted by her loving parents, Raymond and Isabel Landry. Elaine was a kindhearted soul who traveled as a CNA, an assistant to many schoolteachers in Wayne county, and was willing to volunteer anywhere she was needed.
A memorial service will be held in the chapel of Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home on Thursday at 7:00 P.M. with Pastor Danny Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Elaine is survived by husband, Edward Haddad of Hendersonville; her children, Thomas S. Dunlavey, wife, Robbin of Princeton and Stephanie West, husband, Michael of Goldsboro; 8 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren.
The family would like to convey their gratitude to Pardee Hospital for the gentle care, compassion, and kindness Elaine received. A very special thank you to the entire staff at the Hendersonville Brian Center, who proved they are so much more than nurses and caregivers, they were truly mom's friends. Her special companion, Hopewell for his comfort. Words can't express our appreciation to all.
In honor of Elaine, the family requests any donations to be sent to your choice of domestic violence crisis centers in your area.
Published in The Times-News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019