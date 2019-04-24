|
Eleanor Joan Simmons Rose, age 82, of Mills River, died peacefully at her home on Monday, April 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lacy Dylewski of Mills River, her son Phillip Franklin Simmons, her brother, James David Brindel, and her second husband, the late Brian T. Rose.
Joan was born on August 13, 1936 in Fort Wayne, IN to the late Clyde Franklin and Audrey Phillips Rutledge. She graduated from Pendleton High School in 1952 and graduated from the Indiana University School of Nursing with an R.N. degree in 1956.While at Indiana University, she met Dr. Alvin J. Simmons of New Bedford, MA.
The couple was married on August 20, 1957 in Danville, IL. They moved to Brookline, MA shortly thereafter and Joan worked as a registered nurse at Deaconess Hospital in Boston, MA. After starting a family, they moved to New Bedford in 1959, and subsequently to Dartmouth, MA in 1963. Following their divorce in 1979, Joan married Brian T. Rose in 1984.
Joan was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was emotionally strong, caring, spiritual, and a great judge of character. She knitted, sewed, crocheted, painted, refinished furniture, and was a talented craftswoman, winning first place in the Madison County 4-H Fair for her homemade quilt and pillows. Joan was naturally beautiful and was declared winner of Junior Miss Indiana in 1952.
Joan was also the family genealogist, spending countless hours researching and documenting the ancestry of our immediate and extended family members. She often sent thoughtful cards and letters to her children especially on their birthdays and at Christmas. She recently completed a Christmas stocking needlepoint project for all her children and grandchildren that will be part of her enduring family legacy.
Joan is survived by her three sons: Chris Simmons of Washington, DC, Mike Simmons of Tampa, FL, John Simmons of Chicago, IL; and her daughter Polly Simmons of Suwanee, GA. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and her half-brother Lonnie B. Rutledge of Waldorf, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to the ALS Association, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037.
