Elizabeth Ann Pimpinella Williams of Hendersonville, NC passed away at the Elizabeth House on May 21, 2019. She was born on April 30, 1926 in Utica, NY and was the eighth of ten children of Palmerino and Elisabetta Pimpinella. She is survived by her husband of 71 years Kenneth (Gil) Williams, children Sheila Feaster (John), Steven Williams (Karla), Mark Williams (Jennifer), seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. Arrangements by Thomas Shepherd and Son. Memorial donations may be made to Four Seasons Compassion for Life, 571 S. Allen Rd, Flat Rock NC 28731 or Pardee Hospital Foundation, 561 Fleming St, Hendersonville, NC 28739.
Published in The Times-News from June 2 to June 3, 2019