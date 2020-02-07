|
Elizabeth Anne "Libby" Lanning, 66, of Hendersonville went home to be the Lord on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from the Elizabeth House in Flat Rock. She was born July 18, 1953 in Polk County, GA, a daughter of Jane Runion Rice and the late John Carl "JC" Rice.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Preacher Dennis Lanning; one son, Nicholas Lanning and his wife, Shanna; two daughters, Tiffanie Case and Her husband, Derick and Amanda Pridmore and her husband, Kevin; one brother, John "Buster" Rice and his wife, Laura; one sister, Donna King and her husband, Frank. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Austin and Autumn Case, Ethan and Lucas Pridmore, and Collin, Daniel, William and Amelia Lanning as well as several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Fairhaven Baptist Church with the Reverend Chris Norris and Pastor Charles Rogers officiating, the family will receive friends from 2:00 pm to 2:45 pm. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Libby's memory be directed to Fair Haven Baptist Church Building Fund, 27 Eisenhower Dr., Hendersonville, NC 28792.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020