Mrs. Elizabeth Catherine Mahy, age 92, of Asheville North Carolina, passed away Thanksgiving morning, November 28, 2019. She was born on October 12, 1927, and raised on the family farm in County Longford, Ireland. In 1948, at the age of 20, she immigrated to the United States. Elizabeth made the difficult and emotional journey to the U.S. aboard the M.V. Britannic, on its maiden voyage following its troop transport service in World War II.
Upon arriving in America, with just a single suitcase, Elizabeth passed through Ellis Island and traveled to New Jersey where she met her Uncle Tommy, who had sponsored her. She quickly went to work as a private duty caretaker for a wealthy lady. On the weekends, she would go into New York City with friends and relatives, dressed in her finest attire, to enjoy the Irish music and dances. Even many decades later, she enjoyed telling her family wonderful stories about her time spent in the City. Elizabeth played the accordion and her love of Irish music and dance resonated throughout her life.
Elizabeth was introduced to her husband of 68 years, Cecil Mahy, by her brother Eugene Berry. Elizabeth (Betty) and Cecil moved to Morristown and eventually settled in Rockaway, New Jersey where they raised their three children on the top of Mountain Road. Betty worked for RCA Records, and then as an assistant to a local doctor, but her true joy was being a mother and homemaker.
Betty and Cecil worked hard raising a family and saving for a long-desired trip back to Ireland. In 1962, Betty, along with Cecil and their three young children, returned to Ireland to visit her parents, Margaret and James Berry, for the first time since she left home fourteen years earlier. This visit would be the last time Betty would see her mom and dad. While abroad, the Mahy family also traveled to the Guernsey Isles where Cecil was born. After a month of travelling, they returned to the U.S., sailing on the original RMS Queen Elizabeth.
In 1972, the Mahy family moved to Seminole, Florida where Betty and Cecil lived for more than 20 years before retiring to western North Carolina to be with their daughter Regina and son-in-law Ronald Eason.
Betty had many interests including cooking, fashion, caring for the elderly, and her Catholic faith, however, her greatest passion was the lifetime of love and support she provided her children and grandchildren. Betty was the center of Mahy family life. An excellent cook and hostess, Betty always had a spare room in her home and an extra plate at the dinner table, and she was happiest when her loved ones were gathered around her. Betty will be remembered for her determined will, lively conversation, melodic Irish brogue, beautiful smile, and generous spirit.
Elizabeth is survived by her beloved husband Cecil Mahy, her children Regina Mahy, Linda Mahy, Russell Mahy (Carolyn) and cherished grandchildren Christina Mahy, Natalie Humbel (Kevin), and Chase Muller. She is also survived by her sister Margaret Farrell and brother Jimmy Berry in Ireland. She was preceded in death by brothers, Eugene Berry, Michael Berry, and sons-in-law Ronald Eason and James Muller.
A Memorial Service celebrating Elizabeth's life will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian.
For those wishing to send a condolance or to share a fond memory of Elizabeth, plesae visit her obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com. Written condolences may be sent in care of the family at P.O. Box 1854 Hendersonville Road, Suite A #2, Asheville, NC 28803.
The family graciously asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in her memory to JDRF at www.jdrf.org.
Published in The Times-News on Dec. 15, 2019