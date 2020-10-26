1/1
Elizabeth G. Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth G.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth G. Taylor, 88, of Hendersonville passed away on Thursday October 22, 2020 after a long period of cardiac failure.
Mrs. Taylor will be laid to rest beside her late husband at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in a private graveside service for the family, due to Covid circumstances. The family requests no flowers or food, and that donations may be made to: The Hospice of your choice, Global Outreach Runk Mission or The Academy at First Baptist Church, Hendersonville, NC.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.forestlawnhendersonville.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-News on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
538 Tracy Grove Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 692-9188
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved