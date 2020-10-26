Elizabeth G. Taylor, 88, of Hendersonville passed away on Thursday October 22, 2020 after a long period of cardiac failure.
Mrs. Taylor will be laid to rest beside her late husband at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in a private graveside service for the family, due to Covid circumstances. The family requests no flowers or food, and that donations may be made to: The Hospice of your choice, Global Outreach Runk Mission or The Academy at First Baptist Church, Hendersonville, NC.
