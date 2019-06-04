|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Elizabeth "Betty" Weatherly Holland, 86, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, June 3, 2019, at her home. Born February 9, 1933, in Panama City, FL, she was the daughter of the late Maude Talbert Weatherly and James Neil Weatherly. She grew up in Georgetown, SC, graduating from Winyah High School in 1951 and obtained her Associate Degree in Secretarial Science from the University of SC in Columbia, SC in 1953. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Betty was a member of St. Christopher's Episcopal Church where she served as Altar Guild Director. She also volunteered with Mobile Meals and St. Luke's Clinic. She was associated with Converse College and Brevard Music Center while her sons were attending college. Betty loved Bridge and was a member of the American Contract Bridge League with a Bronze Life Master rating.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Charles Harold Holland; three sons, Charles Harold Holland Jr. (Ann) of Mint Hill, NC, David Neil Holland (Beth) of Greenville, SC, and Luke Weatherly Holland (Lisa) of Fort Mill, SC; ten grandchildren; and one great-grandson. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, William Rupert Weatherly, Luke Talbert Weatherly, James Neil Weatherly, Jr.; and her sisters, Valeria Boyd and Jennie Mack Turner.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 8, 2019, at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, by The Rev. Deborah Apoldo. A reception will follow the service in the church Parish Hall. Inurnment will be in the church columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 400 Dupre Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307; or Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family is at the home of Harold Holland.
