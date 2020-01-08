Home

Elizabeth "Lisa" (Farrelly) Morrill


1933 - 2019
Elizabeth "Lisa" (Farrelly) Morrill Obituary
Elizabeth (Lisa) Farrelly Morrill, born August 1, 1933 passed away December 24, 2019 due to complications from pneumonia. Mother to three loving children: Paget Vanderbeck (deceased), Lee Morrill-Harrington and Amos Morrill, and "Nonina" to four adoring grandchildren: Julien Iteprat, Michael Vanderbeck, Lily Harrington, and Tess Harrington. A long-time resident of Hendersonville, she cherished her many years of service at the Literacy Council and the Public Library. Her favorite hobby was watching tennis while knitting or crocheting blankets and sweaters for family, friends and those in need. She lived a full life, was loved by many and will be missed.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
