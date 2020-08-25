1/1
Ella Mae Wilson
Ella Mae Wilson, 74 of Brevard, NC received God's free gift of salvation early in her lifetime and went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, August 21, 2020 from complications of Covid-19. She was preceded in death by her father, Lowry "Chief" Galloway; her mother, Ruth McCall Galloway; two brothers, Charlie Galloway and William Galloway, all of Brevard; and her sister, Carolyn Galloway of Rosman, NC.
Ella Mae had a true servant's heart and her greatest passion was taking care of her family and her dog, Mi Lee. She also loved taking care of her house plants, reading, ancestry, and collecting newspaper articles about her past family members. She attended New Hope Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sister, Betty Jean Galloway Davis of Brevard; her son, Daniel Wilson of Brevard; and stepson, Dennis McCall, Jr. and wife Sarah of Brevard; and step-daughter, Autumn McCall Hayes and husband Thomas of Salem, SC; her son, Dale Wilson and his wife Beth of Chelsea, AL; and granddaughter, Meghan Hendon and husband Tyler of Chelsea, AL and their children Nolin, Knox, and Sutton Hendon. She is also survived by her best friend and sister-in-law, Geneva (Midget) Galloway of Brevard; and by numerous nieces and nephews whom she was very close to.
Private services will be held at a later date.
To offer online condolences please visit www.mtnviewcremation.com.
Mountain View Cremation & Funeral Care assisted the family.

Published in Times-News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
