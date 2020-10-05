Ellis Baxter Lyda, 89, of Edneyville passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Ellis was proceeded in death by his loving wife L'Neve Lyda, his parents; John T. Lyda Sr. and Pearl Lyda, two brothers; John T. Lyda Jr., and H. Ray Lyda.
He is survived by his children; Gayle Hart (Ray), Duane Lyda, Wes Lyda (Jan), and Sharon Hopkins (Eric), his brother Boyd Lyda, his sister Doris Mauldin (Ronald), as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and so many others that loved him.
Ellis was a former teacher and basketball coach Ednyville High School, he also had career at Gerber Baby Foods where he eventually retired.
Ellis was very proud of his military service in the Army where he served faithfully in the Korean conflict.
A graveside service will be held Friday, October 09, 2020 at 3pm at St Paul's Episcopal Church Cemetery with the Reverend Bryan Melton officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the Henderson County Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Four Seasons Hospice, Henderson County Meals on Wheels, St Jude's Children's Hospital, or the Gary Sinise Foundation.
Condolences may be sent at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com
