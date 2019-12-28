Home

Moody-Connolly Funeral Home
181 S Caldwell St
Brevard, NC 28712
(828) 884-2220
Ellis Garren Obituary
HORSESHOE - Ellis Garren, age 95, passed away on December 25, 2019.
He was the son of the late Henry and Leona Garren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Conley Garren, three brothers and two sisters.
Ellis proudly served his country in the U. S. Navy in World War II. He was a retired employee of the Olin Mathison Corp and was an active member of Turkey Creek Baptist Church.
Survivors include two sisters, Ruth Pace and husband Charles of Hendersonville and Mae Garren of Horseshoe and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at Blue Ridge Gardens of Memory.
Online condolences may be left at www.moodyconnollyfuneralhome.com.
Moody-Connolly Life Celebrations, 181 S. Caldwell Street, Brevard, NC 28712.
Published in The Times-News from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
