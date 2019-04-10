|
Elmer Edison Watts, 91, went home to be with his Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, April 10th. He was born in Haywood County on August 30, 1927 to Connie C. Watts, Sr. & Lucy Mae Watts, both deceased, but lived most of his life in Henderson County. He proudly served in the army during WWII & once served as honor guard for General Eisenhower at the E.T.O. headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany. He was a member of the VFW Post 5206 & the American Legion. He retired after 32 years of service from General Electric. During retirement, he loved growing a garden, fishing, church service, & enjoying his friends & family. He was a charter member of Sugarloaf Baptist Church serving as Chairman of Deacons, Sunday School Teacher, church treasurer, & superintendent. He used his musical talents of singing & playing the guitar to serve the Lord.
He leaves behind his faithful & loving wife of 71 years, Mabel Jackson Watts. They had 4 children: a son, Ray Watts (Elvonne), 2 daughters, Judy Faye Gosnell & Donna Nix, all of Hendersonville & a deceased son, Jerry Watts. They have 10 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren & great-great-grandchildren. He is survived by a brother, Connie C. Watts, Jr. from Washington. He was predeceased by a brother, Earl Watts, & sister, Ruby Hoots, of Hendersonville. He was loved & adored by his family. He left a legacy of love, gentleness, & humility to be treasured & remembered. The greatest gift he leaves to his family is the testimony of a life lived in service to the Lord, his faithfulness to his wife, & the great love he had for his family. Our family, although we will miss him terribly, is comforted by the fact that he has been healed & is now with Jesus for all of eternity.
The family will receive friends Friday April 12th from 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM at Jackson Funeral Service. The funeral will follow at 2:00 PM with Rev. Robert Garren & Rev. Phillip Capel officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with military rites conducted by the Henderson County Honor Guard.
The family wishes to thank a special family friend, Ronnie Capps, for his love & service to our Daddy & Papaw. The family also wishes to thank the wonderful employees of the Elizabeth House for their love, support, & wonderful care during his last days. All of you are God's earthly angels.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Elizabeth House, 581 S. Allen Rd. Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at [email protected] or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019