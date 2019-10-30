|
|
Elmyra "Dee" Blankenship, 94, of Fletcher died on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Oaks at Sweeten Creek after a period of declining health.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the New Beginnings Church in Mills River with the Reverend Billy R. Balcom officiating. Burial will follow the service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Home.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019