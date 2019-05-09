|
Emerald Alvin Gordon, 60, of Zirconia NC woke up in heaven Monday May 6th 2019. Emerald was born to Alvin and Margret Gordon on October 18, 1958 in Hendersonville NC. He received an Associate's Degree at Greenville Tabernacle Bible College. He married Patricia Maybin in 1982; they lived together in Zirconia NC. Together they raised 2 daughters.
He leaves as his legacy his 2 daughters, Amanda and her children, Truman, Leigh-Anna and Kyra; Morgan, her husband Adam Sharp, and their children Alexis, Ethan, Brielle, Emily and Chloe. His children and grandchildren remember the hard work ethic he has showed them and the stories he told.
He also leaves to cherish his memory his mother Margret Gordon, and three brothers Zack, Dennis, Jonah, 12 nieces and nephews, and 10 great-nieces nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father Alvin Gordon, his brother Melvin Gordon and his sister Jill Duncan.
Emerald was an employee at West Rock LLC, in addition to spreading the gospel. He enjoyed working outside on the land and teaching his children, grandchildren to do the same.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday May 11th at Mountain View Baptist Church in Zirconia. Friends and family will be received at 4 pm and service will be held at 5 pm with Nathan Rush officiating. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be sent to the Elizabeth house of Hendersonville NC.
Published in The Times-News from May 9 to May 10, 2019