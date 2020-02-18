|
|
Emery Lee Sheppard, 97, of Hendersonville, died Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Cherry Springs Village, Hendersonville.
Born in Yancey County, he was the husband of Opal (Tomberlin) Sheppard of Hendersonville and the son of the late Lee and Nancy (Adkins) Sheppard. He was also preceded in death by a son, Garry D. Sheppard, 3 brothers, and 3 sisters.
He was a member of Stony Mountain Baptist Church, Hendersonville.
A disabled WWII veteran, he was wounded in Italy and received the Purple Heart. Emery was also a 53-year member of the Gideons.
In addition to his wife of 78 years, he is survived by a son, Larry W. Sheppard (Lynda) of Greenville, SC; Morris Sheppard of Mt. Pleasant, SC; and Karen Dillard (Dave) of Waxhaw, NC; 7 grandsons: Bryan, Garry, Greg, Brad, Chad, Brandon, and Ryan; 14 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters: Lettie, Mary, and Emily Jane; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 PM Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Stony Mountain Baptist Church with Pastor Thomas Holbrook officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow in New Salem Cemetery, Arden. Friends will be received at the church for one-half hour, from 11:30 AM until 12:00 PM, prior to the service.
Memorial contributions in Emery's memory may be made to Gideons International Hendersonville Gideon Camp, PO Box 6284, Hendersonville, NC 28793-6284, or to Stony Mountain Baptist Church, 3301 Asheville Hwy, Hendersonville, NC 28791.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News on Feb. 18, 2020