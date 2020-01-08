|
Emil F. Klimach, age 88 of Hendersonville, died Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Elizabeth House. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Doris, his son Ralph and spouse Katherine of Cincinnati, OH and his daughter Susan and husband Ross of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL.
A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 900 Blythe St., Hendersonville. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations are made to the charity of their choice. Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020