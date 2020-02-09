|
Emily Jean Jones, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.
Mrs. Jones was born on May 23, 1935 in Springfield, IL to the late John H. White and Emma Fix White. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Jones and a nephew, Troy White.
Mrs. Jones received her BA in Nursing from St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL and her Masters in Sociology from Barat College in Lake Forest, IL. She retired from Swedish Covenant Hospital in Chicago, IL as a Nurse Anesthetist.
Mrs. Jones and her husband moved to Etowah in 1982. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Survivors include four sons, Jeff M. Jones and wife Lien of Northville, MI, Neil E. Jones of Etowah, Todd A. Jones and wife Gen of Hendersonville; and Brett A. Jones and wife Trixie of Germantown Hills, IL; two brothers, Donald White and wife Shirley of MA, and Mike White and wife Judie of Springfield, IL; four grandsons, Tyler Jones, Ryan Jones, David Jones, and Gavin Jones; several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 AM Friday, February 14, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Moody-Connolly Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorials may be made to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Columbarium Fund, 150 Brian Berg Dr., Brevard, NC 28712.
