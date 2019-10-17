|
Emma Curtis Bradley, age 93, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, October 16th, 2019. She passed comfortably with the love and support of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren at her bedside.
Emma was born on January 20, 1926 in Macon County, but lived most of her life as a resident of Henderson County. She was the daughter of the late George and Neppie Curtis. One of eight children, she is survived by her two brothers Elmer Curtis of Vienna, Virginia and Fred Curtis of Black Mountain. She married Ernest Bradley in 1941 and they were married for 59 years and had 3 children. She worked at Ruth Originals and was a seamstress for all her life.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ernest Bradley in 2000 and son Arnold Bradley in 2004. She is survived by her daughters Mary Pressley and Betty B. Nicholson; their husbands John Pressley and Finlay Nicholson; daughter-in-law Nancy Bradley; 5 adoring grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She attended Etowah Baptist Church for over 70 years.
She was loved deeply by her family, church family, friends, and all who knew her. She was known as the lady who wrote poems, made JESUS bookmarks on plastic canvas, and always shared Jesus with anyone she met. Her legacy truly is unconditional love, inspired by her deep relationship with Jesus. Every family member is shaped by this unconditional love and her legacy will continue in our hearts for generations to come.
A funeral service will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Etowah Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Oak Forest Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019