HORSE SHOE - Emma Geneva Byrd fell asleep Monday, April 13, 2020 and awoke in Heaven to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
She was the daughter of the late Richard and Blanche Snoddy. She was preceded in death by two brothers, George and Buford Snoddy and three sisters, Lorrane Stepp, Janice Huntsinger and Ethel Snoddy.
Survivors include the love of her life for 60 years, her husband, Harry Lee Byrd, her children, Sandra (Sandy) Duncan and husband Chris, Dwane Byrd and wife Melinda, Lucinda Hart and husband Jeff all of Horse Shoe, six grandchildren, Kelly Cagle and husband Josh, Casey Duncan and wife Christina, Julie Hart, Samantha Byrd, Stephanie Byrd and Cassie Hart all of Horse Shoe, two great grandchildren Wyatt and Madelyn Grace Cagle of Horse Shoe and one brother, Theodore Snoddy.
She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening, playing & singing blue grass gospel music. Her fiddle could be heard in the valley where she lived. Most of all, she loved her family and enjoyed being with them. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be dearly missed but not forgotten. As God is gathering his children home, let us rejoice that our mom heard his voice!
Due to the current situation family will be having a private gravesite service, a celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020