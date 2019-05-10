Home

Erika Brandt Obituary
Erika Brandt, 87, of Etowah died May 6, 2019 at her home after suffering complications from a 13 year long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born in Germany and resided in Lake Worth, FL from 1968 until 1992 when she and her husband moved to Etowah, NC. She proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954 where she met her late husband, John Brandt, and who were married for 62 years. Of her many passions, gardening was her favorite and she loved meeting and talking to people. She was well liked by everyone she crossed paths with and touched the lives of many. She will be dearly missed. She is survived by her daughters, Julie Brandt of Etowah, NC and Audrey DeRosa and her spouse, William, of Hendersonville. Special thanks go to the many neighbors and friends of Julie and Erika who volunteered and helped out during the last three years. No formal services are scheduled at this time. Condolences may be made to the family at www.AshevilleMortuaryServices.com.
Published in The Times-News from May 10 to May 11, 2019
