Ernest Boyd Obituary
HENDERSONVILLE - Ernest Boyd, passd away Thursday May 16, 2019 at Pardee Hospital, Hendersonville, North Carolina.
He was born April 10, 1930 to the late Rollie and Lena Boyd of Sylvania, Georgia, where he was raised and spent the early years of his life.
For many years Ernest worked in produce for the late Howard Young on King Street, but later went to work for TDM Corporation in Fletcher where he continued in the occupation as a truck driver. Following retirement he also worked part time for WCCA in Hendersonville as a bus driver.
Ernest was proceeded in death by his wife of 63 years, Betty Boyd, in 2014 and is currently survived by family members including two daughters, Ernestine and Johnnie Mae; two sons, Ronald and Terry (Jamesia); one sister, Anita Gassett of Pompano Beach Florida; along with nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.
Ernest was a member of St. Paul Tabernacle AME Zion Church and served on the Trustee and Steward Boards and as a Choir member.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday May 25th at Grace Lutheran Church, Hendersonville, with Rev. James Boyce officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Family visitation will be 7-9 p.m., Friday, May 24th at St. Paul Tabernacle AME Zion Church, Hendersonville. The family residence is 716 N Whitted St., Hendersonville.
Acknowledgments maybe received at [email protected].
Professional service rendered by Donald I Roseboro Funeral &Cremation Service.
Published in The Times-News from May 21 to May 22, 2019
