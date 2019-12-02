Home

Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home
208 South Main Street
Abbeville, SC 29620
(864) 366-8080
Ernest Harry "Ernie" Grubb

Ernest "Ernie" Harry Grubb, 90, resident of The Renaissance husband of Ann Gilchrist Grubb went to be with his Lord Friday Nov. 29, 2019.
A Celebration of Ernie's life will be conducted Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Due West Baptist Church with the Rev. James Bannister officiating. The Family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM Thursday at the church prior to services.
Chandler-Jackson Funeral is in charge.
Published in The Times-News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
