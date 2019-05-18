|
|
COWPENS, SC- Estella Mae Henderson Murph, 96, of Carolina Village, Hendersonville, NC and formerly of Cowpens, SC, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at 2:20 AM at Carolina Village Medical Center. Born December 7, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Dolly Posey Henderson and Henrietta Bishop Henderson. Estella was the widow of Robert Lee Murph of Cowpens, SC. Mrs. Murph was a 16-year long GE employee in Hendersonville, NC.
Her daughter, Nancy Lee Puckett Justice, predeceased her in death. Also, Estella's sisters, Ola Henderson Newman, Charity Henderson Lynch, Sue E. Henderson and Marjorie Henderson (baby); brothers, Montgomery Henderson, Hubert R. "Buck" Henderson, and Jasper Posey "J.P." Henderson predeceased her in death.
Survivors include her son, Walter C. Puckett Sr. (Patricia) of Mills River, NC; sister, Ellen Henderson Mitchell (John) of Greensboro, NC; brother, G. Durris Henderson of Dana, NC and two special step-children, Mary Murph Queen of Spartanburg, SC, and Harold L. Murph (Linda) of Cowpens, SC.
She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and dearly loved all of her step-family members as her own.
Estella was very proud to be a faithful long-time Christian and was always considerate of others. She loved working in the yard with all her flowers and shrubs, as well as crocheting many afghans and other items. Puzzles were her special hobby. At Carolina Village, she was highly appreciated and known as The Puzzle Queen.
Visitation will be 2:00 – 2:45 PM Monday, May 20, 2019 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 3:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Chuck Thornton. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC
29307.
A memorial service will be at 9:30 AM Monday, May 20, 2019 at Carolina Village, 600 Carolina Village Road, Hendersonville, NC 28792.
Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.
Many thanks with great appreciation for everyone at Carolina Village, Hendersonville, NC.
