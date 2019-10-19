|
|
Esther Louise Sagorske Dutt, of Hendersonville, NC, formerly of Orlando, FL, died peacefully Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the age of 82 at the Elizabeth House after an extended battle with cancer. Born in Chicago, Illinois, the eldest child of the late Lenora and Harold Sagorske, she was preceded in death by, and has now reunited with, her beloved husband, Dr. Kenneth Frederick Dutt, MD. She was also preceded in death by her two younger siblings, Susie Evans and Harold Sagorske, Jr.
Esther attended nursing school at Orange County Vocational in Orlando Florida, receiving her Licensed Practical Nursing Degree in 1976. She continued her education, having been selected to participate in an advanced Level II LPN program and worked at Orlando Regional Medical Center for many years before building a private medical practice in Orlando with her husband where they both eventually retired to prior to moving to Western North Carolina.
Esther was an accomplished musician. She served as pianist, organist and choir director (adult and children) in numerous churches around the world. With the advent of the Folk Mass in the 70s, she learned to play guitar, wrote Christian Folk Music and later took up the flute in her mid-50s to further contribute her talents in church, at weddings, funerals and special concerts. She was a member of the American Guild of Organists, The National Flute Association, Florida Flute Association and the National Association of Pastoral Musicians.
Esther was a member in the Secular Franciscan Order for 44 years, having professed in 1975 at St. Francis of Assisi Fraternity, Apopka, FL. She was also a member of the St. James Catholic Cathedral, Orlando, FL, St. James Catholic Cathedral Choir, and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Hendersonville, NC.
Esther is survived by her children, David Terway of Lakeland, FL, Sharon Buchanan of Hendersonville, NC, and Michael Terway of Dushore, PA, and by three grandchildren. She is also survived by her youngest sister, Annetta Brenn of Orlando, FL.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hendersonville with Father Kunar Praveen officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the St. Francis room of the church. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Ken, during a private ceremony at Oakdale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Esther's memory be made to The Elizabeth House, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC, 28731.
