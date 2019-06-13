|
Ethel G. Taylor 87, of Hendersonville passed away Wednesday June 12, 2019 at Life Care of Hendersonville.
She was the daughter of the late William Bruce and Martha Black Moore and wife of Harold Lewis Taylor Sr. who died in 1986. She was also preceded in death by a son Harold Lewis Taylor Jr.
She loved to cook and was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She was a lady with her own ways.
Survivors include, one daughter Patricia Gosnell (Charles), four grandkids Willa White (Brain), Diane Watkins (David), Paula Taylor and Linda Stanley (Kevin), six great grandkids, Andrew (Geni), Allison, Garrett, Dylan, Trey and Kamren, two great great grandkids, Anthony and Cyleigh, one daughter in law Doris Taylor, several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Monday June 17, 2019 at 2PM at Oakdale City Cemetery with the Rev. Jimmy Spence officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday June 16, 2019 from 6 to 8pm at the Chapel in the Pines of Jackson Funeral Service.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from June 13 to June 14, 2019