Ethel Hendrickson Van Der Vliet, 89, of Hendersonville, died Sunday, Septmeber 8, 2019 at Carolina Reserve.
She is a native of Hackensack, NJ and was the daughter of the late Harrison and Harriet Hendrickson. Ethel is also preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Lawrence Van Der Vliet who died in 2017; two sons, Larry Van Der Vliet and Neil Van Der Vliet; a daughter, Alayne McKissock.
She was a 1946 graduate of Teaneck New Jersey High School and a 1950 graduate of St. Lukes School of Nursing. Ethel was a registered nurse from 1950 to 2005; and worked in many different positions as a nurse including in the delivery room, maternity ward, and allergist offices. She and her husband had prior residences in Rumson and Woodbury Heights, NJ before moving to Hendersonville 49 years ago.
Ethel started a handicap day care center in Hendersonville and was an active member of the Hendersonville Lions Club. She also was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church where she did a lot of volunteer work.
Ethel is survived by her son, Paul Van Der Vliet and his wife Laura of Whittier, CA; a brother, Arthur Harrison Hendrickson and his wife Ginny; a grandson, Owen Van Der Vliet; ten nephews; and four nieces.
A memorial service was held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church with Rev. Ken Landsdorf officiating.
