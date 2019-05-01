|
HENDERSONVILLE, NC- Eugenia Allen Shealy, 50, of Hendersonville, NC passed away May 1, 2019 at Pardee Hospital.
She was born in Birmingham, Alabama.
She attended Western Carolina University and graduated from Mars Hill University with a Bachelor's degree.
Eugenia is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth Palmer Shealy; her parents, Malcolm and Willa Allen of Hendersonville; her beloved son, Maxwell Allen Shealy of Hendersonville and her brother, Clark Allen and his wife Tracy of Nashville, Tennessee.
The family will receive friends Saturday, May 4th at Jackson Funeral Service from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at [email protected] or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from May 1 to May 2, 2019