Eugenia Lee "Blondie" Stepp, 76, of Edneyville went home to be with the Lord Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation. A lifelong resident of Henderson County, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Andrew and Mary Elizabeth Stepp. Blondie was also preceded in death by a daughter, Darlene Denise Holbert and a brother, Robert Stepp. As a child, she attended Mount Moriah Baptist Church.
Survivors include four daughters, Suzanne Holbert and Sherry Boles, both of Fletcher, Frankie Holbert of Canton, and Tina Holbert of Laurel Park; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; four sisters, Dixie Case of Whittier, Judy Thalman of Harrisburg, Gail Owens of Mills River, and Cynthia Jones of Edneyville; two brothers, Clarence Stepp, Jr. and Havis Step, both of Edneville, and Ruby, her "fur baby".
A memorial service will be at 2:00 pm Friday in the Forest Lawn Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family
Published in The Times-News from July 9 to July 10, 2019