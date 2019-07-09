Home

Forest Lawn Funeral Home
538 Tracy Grove Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 692-9188
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
the Forest Lawn Funeral Home Chapel
Burial
Following Services
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Eugenia "Blondie" (Lee) Stepp

Eugenia "Blondie" (Lee) Stepp Obituary
Eugenia Lee "Blondie" Stepp, 76, of Edneyville went home to be with the Lord Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation. A lifelong resident of Henderson County, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Andrew and Mary Elizabeth Stepp. Blondie was also preceded in death by a daughter, Darlene Denise Holbert and a brother, Robert Stepp. As a child, she attended Mount Moriah Baptist Church.
Survivors include four daughters, Suzanne Holbert and Sherry Boles, both of Fletcher, Frankie Holbert of Canton, and Tina Holbert of Laurel Park; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; four sisters, Dixie Case of Whittier, Judy Thalman of Harrisburg, Gail Owens of Mills River, and Cynthia Jones of Edneyville; two brothers, Clarence Stepp, Jr. and Havis Step, both of Edneville, and Ruby, her "fur baby".
A memorial service will be at 2:00 pm Friday in the Forest Lawn Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Please visit www.forestlawnhendersonville.com for online condolences.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family
Published in The Times-News from July 9 to July 10, 2019
