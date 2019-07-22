Home

Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
Eunice (Mellon) Saum

Eunice (Mellon) Saum Obituary
Eunice Mellon Saum, 91, died Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Carolina Village Medical Center surrounded by members of her loving family.
Eunice was born February 13, 1928 in Peoria, Illinois. In her teenage years she was a proud member of the local drum and bugle corps. She graduated high school from The Academy of Our Lady in 1945. In her early adult years she moved to Chicago and worked as a secretary, eventually meeting her husband James. They were married in 1953 in Peoria, Illinois, and lived in a number of cities including Morton, Oak Park, and Moline Illinois, Ballwin, Missouri, and Vienna, Virginia. Eunice and Jim finally settled down in retirement in Hendersonville, North Carolina in 1988. In Flat Rock and Hendersonville, Eunice has lived in the Tenerife and Middleton Place subdivisions, and moved into an apartment in Carolina Village in 2012. Many great friendships were developed over the years and those will never be forgotten.
Eunice was active in many local activities including quilting, crocheting, and bridge. She was an avid reader and stayed current on what was going on in the world. She volunteered for church and neighborhood social committees when she could, she had a knack for getting things organized. She loved to travel, some of her favorite destinations included Italy, France, England, Spain, Portugal, and the Panama Canal.
Eunice was preceded in death by her husband Jim of 45 years, her parents Hugh and Anna Mellon, her brothers Vince and Gerald. Eunice is survived by three daughters, Marianne Saum of Raleigh, North Carolina; Barbara Hashimoto of Thornton, Colorado; Elizabeth Patrick of Mathews, North Carolina; a son, Michael Saum of Lawrenceville, Georgia; a granddaughter, four grandsons, and two great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will celebrate her life at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Carolina Village Hall. Memorial donations can be made in Eunice's memory to: Four Seasons Foundation, 221 N. Main St. Hendersonville, NC 28792 or online at www.FourSeasonsCFLFoundation.org.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from July 22 to July 23, 2019
