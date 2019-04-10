|
Evan Marcus Tompkins, 64 of Hendersonville, died Monday, April 8, 2019 at his home. A native of New York City, NY he was a son of the late Clarence Howard Tompkins and Bernice Horne Tompkins and resided in the Hendersonville area since 1976. He was a graduate of Montreat College and worked as a Lab Technician for Continental Teves since 1999. He was a member of Etowah United Methodist Church.
Evan was best known for his ability to fix anything and for his outrageous sense of humor. He was devoted to his family. He loved music, mowing, and making people laugh. He had a way with words and a unique perspective about almost anything. He will be remembered for his charisma, intense intellect, and humor. He will be missed fiercely by his family and friends.
Surviving is his wife of 35 years, Donna Tompkins; his daughters Katherine Tompkins and her husband Brendy Lim and Rebecca Tompkins and her fiancé John Grant all of Mebane, NC; his son Alexander Tompkins and his wife Kaitlyn McConomy of Charlotte; his brother James Lane Tompkins and wife Lisa of Waxhaw, NC; sister Mary Ann Mummey of Lakeland, Fla.; his brother Rollin Putnam Tompkins and wife Kathie of Asheville; and his large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, April 13 at Etowah United Methodist Church with Rev. Jonathan Coppedge-Henley officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to United Methodist Camp Tekoa Scholarship Fund, PO Box 1793, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019